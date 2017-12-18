Mel B Reveals Secret to Tapping Her Inner Strength: ‘Live in Your Truth’

Melanie “Mel B” Brown announced the death of her father, Martin Brown, in March, and the singer opened up in a new Instagram post about how she finds strength in her life when she needs it.
“After my father’s death nothing could touch me anymore,” the singer began before sharing a story from her morning.
“For example, I’ve felt all morning I have the devil on my shoulder whispering in my ear ‘your not strong enough to handle the storm,’” she wrote. “So after I finished my morning routine, cooking my kids breakfast and feeding my two frenchies and my 2 fainting goats thought ‘hold on a minute stop’ then I started yelling back to this diablo ‘I AM the frigging storm’ boom.”
Brown wrote that while others often tell her how strong she is, she is only strong because she’s been “incredibly weak.”
“Some say ‘oh that Mel B is Spontaneous and CRAZY,’” she continued. “plzzzzz,to that I say nooooooo, it’s called living in your truth and following your inner voice and trusting and believing that you are guided even when logic would say otherwise.”
The singer wrote that she used to think she was the “strangest person in the world,” but she’s learned to embrace her flaws.
“I would imagine and still do there are many people out there thinking just like me and are exactly like me too,” she concluded. “So I hope and pray if your out there and you need this message, yes it’s true, I’m here and we all find each other at the end of the day, credence and faith.”
