Meghan Trainor Sends Love to Demi Lovato at Teen Choice Awards

Meghan Trainor sent her love and encouragement to Demi Lovato at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards following Lovato’s recent hospitalization for an apparent overdose.

“We love you, Demi,” Trainor told Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet Sunday. “You’re so strong. We know you’ll come back stronger than ever and I can’t wait for her return.”

Trainor, who performed “Let You Be Right,” was up for four awards while Lovato was up for five, including Choice Female Artist. Trainor previously voiced support for Lovato in an interview with ET last month, hours after Lovato’s overdose.

“I just said, ‘We love you,’ because it’s heartbreaking for her, but also her whole team and her family and everyone around her. I know her team, and it must be such a shock for them,” Trainor said. “I just hope they’re all OK, and I hope she’s OK right now in the hospital.”

Lovato was hospitalized on July 24 after she was found unconscious at her home. Paramedics used Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose, to revive her.

She remained at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for two weeks until she was moved to a rehabilitation facility. On Friday, she flew to Chicago with her mother to seek further treatment.

On Aug. 5, Lovato issued a long statement to her fans, thanking them for their support, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai for their treatment.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote on Insagram. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” Lovato continued. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato continued, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Lovato was sober for six years before she revealed in her new single “Sober” that she relapsed.

In order to continue “focusing on her recovery,” Lotus Producetions and LiveNation formally cancelled her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

Photo credit: Getty