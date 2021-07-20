Meghan McCain Slams Jeff Bezos' Space Launch While Amazon Employees 'Have to Pee in Water Bottles'

✖

Meghan McCain isn't exactly impressed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' 11-minute flight to the edge of space. Before the billionaire's spaceship launched Tuesday, The View alum tweeted that while the space tourism aspect of the launch was "really exciting for some," she couldn't put behind her the alleged human rights violations Amazon has been accused of.

"But I just keep thinking about how Jeff Bezos employees have to pee in water bottles because they don’t get bathroom breaks and where all this money could have gone for 7 minutes of an ego stroke," the daughter of late Sen. John McCain continued, referencing a Vice story from March in which Amazon employees claimed to be urinating in bottles to increase productivity.

"We’re pressured to get these routes done before night time and having to find a restroom would mean driving an extra 10 minutes off path to find one," one Amazon employee told the publication, while another said there was an incentive to work as fast as possible, as the most productive drivers get more hours. While Amazon initially denied the reports, it would admit in a blog post that its drivers may struggle getting to a bathroom due to rural routes or a lack of public bathrooms due to a COVID-19. The company claimed that fulfillment center workers can use the bathroom whenever necessary.

McCain made headlines herself earlier this month, announcing that after first joining The View in 2017, she would be making her exit from the ABC talk show. McCain leaving the show comes after months of reports of tension between the conservative voice on the panel and her co-stars, especially Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

"I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I'm here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season," McCain said of her decision to leave. "COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way, at least for me, the way that I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."