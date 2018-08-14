Meghan Markle Wrote About Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton in Old Blog About Being a Princess

Years before she became a member of the British Royal Family, newly minted Duchess Meghan Markle wrote in a blogpost about her childhood dream of becoming a princess.

Prior to becoming a princess herself, Meghan Markle wrote about princesses, including now sister-in-law Kate Middleton, in a 2014 blog post for her lifestyle blog The Tig, which was shuttered in April 2017 when she began dating Prince Harry.

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,” she wrote in the blog, which now appears in an archived version of the site. “And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

The post, which appeared on the lifestyle blog in July of 2014, just two months after the royal wedding, featured a Q&A with exiled Libyan princess and humanitarian Princess Alia Al-Senussi. In the introduction, in which Markle opened up about her own dreams of royalty, she admitted to having a “pinch-myself-I’m-emailing-with-a-princess” moment before her Q&A with the Princess.

Years before the blog post, while still in her pre-royal and pre-famous days, the former Suits star had another run-in with royalty that now seems to act as a premonition for her current life.

While on a summer trip to Europe in 1996, the then 15-year-old Markle smiled for the camera in front of Buckingham Palace, the property of the British Royal family that now serves as her home. Sitting beside friend Ninaki Priddy, her admiration for the centuries-old monarchy was forever captured in the photo.

Little did Markle know that 22 years later, and just four years after her blog post about princesses was made, she would be walking down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel to marry Prince Harry, surrounded by members of royalty.

However, despite her spot in the Briitsh Royal Family, Markel is not officially a princess, as such titles are reserved exclusively for women born into the royal family, such as Princess Charlotte, the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth did bestow the title of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex on Markle, however, and out of convenience and respect, she is now commonly referred to as Princess Meghan Markle.

The Suits alum is reportedly settling well into her new royal life, and has already embarked on a number of royal travels with Queen Elizabeth, husband Prince Harry, and other members of the Royal Family.