Meghan Markle’s Bachelorette Party ‘Won’t Be Wild’

Meghan Markle will send off her single life with a celebration, but it will not be a typical bachelorette bash.

"Meghan will be having a party but won't be calling it her 'bachelorette,' " a source close to the actress told Us Weekly of the upcoming event. "Think low-key, think somewhere out of London, good food and drink, a little music. It won't be wild."

The Suits alum "wants [her bachelorette party] to be a celebration of friendship and love," the insider said. The event will take place ahead of her May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel to Prince Harry.

Also non-traditional from most bachelorette parties is that Markle's will include both male and female partygoers. "Expect to see the usual faces," the source for the future royal said, "with best friends Markus Anderson, Lindsay Jill Roth and Jessica Mulroney taking top seats at the table."

In lieu of gifts for the bridal celebration — and for the wedding — guests and well-wishers are encouraged to donate anonymously to a charity gift fund. Markle and Harry will not have a bridal registry.

With 15 weeks until the wedding, 36-year-old Markle and Harry, 33, have been working on unique ways to blend tradition with their own styles.

"With the wedding, they both want to do things their way," the insider said. "While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do."

Another source added that the wedding will include several "unconventional surprises" as the pair looks to add personal flair to the celebration. It is expected to stand in sharp contrast with the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose 2011 ceremony followed all the traditional elements.

As Harry is not a direct successor for the British throne, he is given some freedom in straying from tradition, including the option not to have a public ceremony. While the nuptials may or may not be televised, Harry and Markle are brainstorming ways to involve the public in their special day.

"It will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the character of the bride and groom," a spokesperson for the couple told journalists, via The Guardian.

"The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family. They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved," the spokesperson added.

The couple has also not revealed their wedding party, as William said in a meeting earlier in January that his brother had not officially asked him to serve as best man. Similar to William and Middleton's bridal party announcement two months before the ceremony, Harry and Markle will likely reveal their guests of honor, as well as details on the big day, in the coming months.