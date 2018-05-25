Meghan Markle’s BFF Reportedly Practiced Her Royal Wedding Walk for a Month

Meghan Markle's wedding day saw a host of famous names attend the nuptials of the new Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry, but one of the most important guests wasn't quite as well-known to those watching at home.

Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney was on hand to escort the bridal party during the big day, and it seems she had been preparing for her role for quite some time.

The New York Post reports that Mulroney planned to emulate Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, who instantly went viral after her appearance at the 2011 royal wedding. According to a source, Mulroney spoke to a photographer one month before Markle's wedding and revealed that she wanted to stage her own Pippa moment.

"At a Toronto gala, a prominent photographer asked Mulroney to pose. She said archly, 'I'm going to give you some Pippa,' and turned her back to offer a rear shot," the source said.

"I was kind of shocked, but that's Jessica for you."

On the day of the wedding, Mulroney donned a form-fitting royal blue Di Carlo Couture frock with a matching fascinator, joining Kate Middleton and others as she helped the bridal party ascend the stairs to the chapel.

(Photo: WPA Pool)

Mulroney reportedly had a huge behind-the-scenes presence on the big day, with the Canadian stylist helping Markle plan the nuptials, according to Vanity Fair.

"She is Meghan's best friend and the person Meghan trusts with helping to plan every detail," a source said. "She's the one helping Meghan to make all the key decisions. They are on the phone daily discussing every element of the wedding, from the dress to the flowers to the canapés and the photography. Meghan is very dependent on Jessica and Jessica has been totally indispensable. She's helped Meghan and Harry with so much already."

In addition to Mulroney, her children also had a role in the wedding, with daughter Ivy serving as a bridesmaid and twin sons Brian and John holding Markle's veil as she walked up the aisle in their capacity as pageboys.

The proud mom sat just feet away from the bride, along with her husband, Ben Mulroney. Eva Hartling, vice president of Birks at the Birks Group, a jeweler Markle frequents, described the stylist as Markle's "unofficial maid of honor."

"It was clear that [Markle] kept a special place for her close friends — even though they weren't standing at the altar with her, they were in close proximity and I thought that was a very nice touch," Hartling told People. "The seating arrangement at the ceremony spoke volumes."

Photo Credit: Getty / George Pimentel