Meghan Markle Reportedly Looking to 'Forgive and Move Forward' Amid Royal Family Drama

Meghan Markle reportedly just wants to forgive and move forward following the years of royal family drama. Since she and her husband Prince Harry said "I do" it feels like it's been non-stop for the couple, not only for their busy work schedules, but the on-going drama involving both her family and his. Since she and Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey in an attempt to provide the public some clarification on their side of the story, the two seemed to only cause more damage with the royals in the process after revealing details about his family and what they went through as a couple behind closed doors.

Now that Prince Harry is back in England for the first time in a year since his grandfather Prince Philip passed away, it's unclear on whether this will be a good move or not in mending his relationships with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles. According to a source close to Markle — who's expecting her second child with Harry — did not feel she needed to be on this trip because she finds it important that he gets this time to be with his family. "Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral. Meghan said it's during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one," an insider told The Daily Mail.

"She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she's willing to forgive and move forward," the source added before noting that much like Harry, her mother Doria Ragland didn't feel comfortable with her daughter traveling so far, especially since she's so far along with the pregnancy. "Doria insisted that Meghan stay behind and support Harry from afar. Like Harry, Doria is very protective of Meghan and doesn't want her putting her own health at risk. Stress is the last thing Meghan needs right now."

Harry is currently in a 5-day quarantine and no one is really sure on whether he'll see his family prior to the actual funeral itself, which is set to take place on Saturday. However, the insider did say that whether or not Markle attended, wasn't going to change her relationship with the Queen or other family members, but that the Queen does understand her absence and would want her to be safe.