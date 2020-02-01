Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Appear on Netflix Reality Show as First Post-Royal TV Gig

Meghan Markle’s first job after stepping back from the royal family has been revealed. She will reportedly appear in a reality TV show about second weddings, titled I Do, Redo. The show is coming soon to Netflix, sources told The New York Post.

Fans have been clamoring for news about Markle’s career ever since she and Prince Harry announced their intentions to step away from royal duties. Now, her first gig has been revealed, and it includes some familiar faces.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I Do, Redo stars Markle’s close friend Jessica Mulroney, a wedding stylist based in Toronto. Sources close to the production said that Markle is making multiple guest appearances, which will be “sporadic.”



With her background in scripted dramas, many expected Markle to return to the screen for a role like the one she previously played on Suits. However, given her new found fame as a royal bride, it makes sense for her to appear as herself instead. Additionally, Markle is uniquely qualified to discuss second weddings, as she herself was married once before, and went on to wed a literal prince charming.

If Markle can bring any of the grandiose charm from her own nuptials to I Do, Redo then the couples on the show are in for a real treat. Mulroney was Markle’s matron of honor at the royal wedding back in 2018, so she is well-placed for the job as well.

The couples on the show have reportedly been selected from the U.S. and Canada. It is unclear how far along the project is, but production is underway in some capacity, as Mulroney has already posted outtakes with the film crew. They have been sighted in Florida, Connecticut and parts of the Caribbean.

“I am so blessed that I can show the world a side of myself that truly inspires me,” Mulroney wrote when the show was first announced last year. “A side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television.”

Mulroney’s publicist told The Post that the show is still filming and declined to comment on Markle’s reported participation. The show has no release date just yet.

Many fans are curious about whether Markle will be paid for her work on I Do, Redo. She and Prince Harry have foregone all public funds in their new deal with the royal family, and they stated their intention to become “financially independent.” This may be the beginning, as union scale for a guest role on TV in Canada is $588 per day.

Markle has reportedly signed a deal to do some voice over work for Disney as well. However, according to Page Six, she asked for a donation to her preferred charity in lieu of payment, as she was still a working member of the royal family at the time.