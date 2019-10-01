Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Suing Mail on Sunday Tabloid Over Leaked Letter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday due to “relentless propaganda.” In a lengthy statement on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s official website, they have stated their support for “media freedom and objective, truthful reporting,” however, due to “a ruthless campaign” they are now suing the media outlet.

“As a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting,” they started their statement. “We regard it as a cornerstone of democracy and in the current state of the world – on every level – we have never needed responsible media more.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” it continued.

“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been. Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper,” the statement went on before mentioning that the royal couple is putting their foot down.

“It is for this reason we are taking legal action, a process that has been many months in the making,” before mentioning that “…She is the same woman she was a year ago on our wedding day, just as she is the same woman you’ve seen on this Africa tour.”

What seems to have pushed the sweet pair over the edge was after they claim the media group “published unlawfully” the “contents of a private letter.”

The world mourned the loss of his late mother Princess Diana — a woman who is as present as can be in his heart — and clearly states to the public that he doesn’t want what happened to her to happen to his wife.

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are not longer treated or seen as a real person. I love my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

According to BBC, a spokesperson for the Mail said the publication will defend the case “vigorously” as they stand by what they published.