Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: The Royal Family Not Denying the Two Could Move to Africa

After a report that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might move to Africa surfaced Sunday, the Royal Family surprisingly did not outright deny it was possible.

In this weekend’s issue of The Sunday Times, a royal source said Harry’s advisers are creating a “bespoke” role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was reportedly put together by Sir David Manning, the former British ambassador to the U.S. and a special adviser to Princes Harry and William. The plan would “combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain.”

Curiously, Buckingham Palace did not deny the report, instead calling it “speculative.”

“Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles,” the palace said. “The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”

The outlet reports that Lord Geidt, Queen Elizabeth II’s former private secretary and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust chairman is also involved in the talks, reports E! News.

“Discussions are at an early stage, but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa,” one source told the Sunday Times.

Other insiders said the plan would be an overseas role for the couple that would last two to three years and the final decision on their destination would not be made until next year.

“There have been various ideas floated for them to take on a job abroad, such as governor-general of Australia or Canada, wherever,” a source close to Harry and William said.

According to the New York Post, the Times reported that sending them to Canada was “mooted, then booted,” since she would be close to the U.S. and be an easier target for tabloids. However, Markle is familiar with the country, having filmed Suits in Toronto.

Australia was also dropped because, as a source put it, “The trouble is that you effectively set them up as king and queen of a whole separate country.”

Africa is being considered because Harry has often talked about the continent as a “second home.” He also has a charity in Botswana, and the couple fell in love during a trip to Africa.

It’s not clear if the couple wants to move abroad. One source told the Times they felt “cut adrift” after they moved from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage.

“They sent them down to Frogmore to try to keep them out of the limelight for a bit. This is doomed to fail. They are worried that Harry and Meghan are going to establish a totally separate enterprise that nobody can get under control,” the source told the Times. “There are discussions in palace circles about how do we harness Harry and Meghan and this tremendous global attention they get. How do we draw them back, because laying down the law and ticking them off doesn’t work at all.”

The latest drama unfolded as Harry and Markle prepare to welcome their first child together. Markle is expected to give birth any day now.

