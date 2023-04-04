Meghan Markle Poised to Receive Major Award

Meghan Markle is set to be honored in a major way. The New York Post reported that Meghan will be given the 2023 Women of Vision Award during a ceremony in May. The award will be presented to the Duchess of Sussex by none other than Gloria Steinem.

The Women of Vision Award is bestowed by the Ms. Foundation, a Brooklyn-based organization that was co-founded by Steinem. Ms. Foundation is described as an organization that "works to bring attention to the real challenges facing women, especially women of color and low-income women who are living in poverty." The foundation also advocates for policy changes at both the state and federal levels. Teresa C. Younger, president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, released a statement announcing that Meghan would be the recipient of this year's Women of Vision Award.

The Duchess of Sussex isn't the only woman who will be honored during the ceremony. Younger also shared that several other individuals including LaTosha Brown, political strategist and co-founder of Black Voters Matter, and Wanda Irving, the co-founder of Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project, are set to be honorees at the event. Her statement read, "We are thrilled to announce this year's honorees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power. Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world." The Women of Vision Awards will take place on May 16 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

This news comes on the heels of Meghan winning a different award. As the Post noted, her podcast, Archetypes, was recognized by the Gracie Award with Meghan being named the top Entertainment Podcast Host. According to The Gracies, the organization acknowledges "exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment." The Duchess of Sussex delivered a message via her Archewell website regarding her Gracies win, saying, "Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week."