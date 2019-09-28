Meghan Markle’s Nephew Arrested on Felony Charges in Hollywood After Bizarre Nude Incident

Meghan Markle’s nephew Thomas Dooley was arrested in a bizarre incident in Hollywood Thursday. He was reportedly seen only wearing a towel around his waist as he yelled gibberish while walking down a street. Dooley is still in police custody, being held on $25,000 bail.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ several witnesses called police, who rushed to the scene. Once they arrived, Dooley allegedly started “defiantly” walking away. Police tried to detain him and eventually brought him to the ground to arrest him.

Since an officer injured his knee during the takedown, Dooley was booked on felony resisting arrest. He would have only faced a misdemeanor if the officer was not hurt. Police said Dooley was under the influence of drugs at the time, reports Radar Online.

Dooley, 28, is the son of Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

Markle Jr. was infamously arrested for allegedly driving under the influence back in January 2019 in Oregon. Markle Jr. was also arrested in January 2017 when he pulled a gun on his fiancee during a drunken fight. His fiancee was arrested in July 2018 after another fight between the two, but Markle Jr. asked for the charges to be dropped.

Earlier this month, Dooley’s brother, Tyler Dooley, made international headlines when he announced he was working on a new hybrid strain of cannabis he named after Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie. Tyler has a 1,000-acre ranch in Oregon where he also grows his “Markle Sparkle” strain and is focusing his efforts on producing products with CBD.

“People have always called me the black sheep of the family but I’ve been working my a– off to make a living in a very competitive business,” Tyler told The Daily Mail. “Markle Sparkle made headlines and made me a lot of money.”

Tyler continued, “Hemp can be turned into all sorts of eco-friendly products from clothing to building materials. I’m planning to use hemp-based bricks to build a turreted castle on the farm in honour of Archie.”

Tyler also had a run-in with police. On the same day Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018, police warned him when he was caught bringing a knife into a London nightclub, Sky News reported at the time.

Since Markle joined the Royal Family, her estranged family in the U.S. has caused nothing but trouble for her. None of them attended her wedding, leaving only her mother Doria Ragland, to represent the bride’s family. Her father, Thomas Markle, has repeatedly tried to meet her since the wedding, but has claimed he is cut out of her life. In August, he told The Daily Mail he has not been able to meet Archie.

“I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan,” Thomas Markle said. “Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose.”

