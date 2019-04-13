Meghan Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland Reveals Daughter’s Adorable Nickname

As Meghan Markle likely anxiously awaits the birth of Baby Sussex, her mother is revealing a darling parental tale of her own. According to The Daily Mail, Markle’s mother has referred to her as “Flower” since she was a young girl.

The revelation comes courtesy of Doria Ragland‘s half-brother who also revealed that Ragland still calls her daughter by the pet name, doing so after finding out about her engagement.

“She was just saying ‘My little Flower! How can this be true? Unbelievable,” Joseph Johnson told The Daily Mail. “She said: ‘My Flower’s going to be a Princess, wooh-wooh-wooh!’”

Johnson also noted that Ragland was “stunned” and “excited” by the announcement, also adding in a few words of praise for his niece too. According to The Daily Mail, Markle is a “really wonderful person” and “not afraid to be herself” in Johnson’s opinion.

“She likes the attention, she’s had the schooling, and then being in Hollywood, which is a good type of preparation, so she can handle that,” Johnson admits to the outlet. “I have read that some of Harry’s old girlfriends couldn’t handle all the scrutiny. But from what I hear, from what Doria says about Meghan, she loves it.”

Ragland is set to be by her daughter’s side when she gives birth, likely within the next few weeks, if not already. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they weren’t going to publicly announce the birth of their baby until after they had spent their fair share of private time with the newborn.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” an official statement from the couple read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

This decision and many others have all broken with Royal Family traditions that we’ve seen up to this point. The couple has also decided to not use Queen Elizabeth‘s medical team to help deliver the baby.

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” a source told The Daily Mail.

Another source told the outlet that the decision “is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.”

Given Doria Ragland’s presence, it would seem that Markle is completely doing things her own way. Sources confirmed that the Duchess has plenty of support for her decisions and many point out that it is “her birth, her baby, and she must do whatever feels right for her.”

The question we have is if Flower could play a role in the naming of Baby Sussex in the end. It would be a touching nod to her mother and something that certainly would go against royal tradition once again. We’ll likely see shortly.