Meghan Markle Makes Glaring Typo as She Launches Clothing Line

Meghan Markle accidentally made a glaring typo in an Instagram post, as she launches her clothing line. In the post, Markle shared a collection of photos of herself working with the Smart Works Charity. She also included a lengthy caption explaining about the company. However, in the initial version of the post, the company’s Instagram handle was written as “Smart Works Chairty,” which is a misspelling of the word “charity.” The typo has since been corrected, and was most likely not posted by Markle herself in the first place.

Notably, some did notice the typo before it was corrected, and commented on it, with one person writing, “Great initiative, but u think you misspelled charity…”

“Tried to click on the Instagram link for @smartworkscharity but it was mis-spelt, would be great to rectify so people can properly follow this fantastic charity,” someone else wrote.

In the “spotlight on Smart Works,” post, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, “We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity!”

“After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready,” the statement continued.

“Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily ‘suit’ the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview,” the statement added.

“As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel (100) as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market,” the statement went on to read.

“The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, ‘[reframing] the idea of charity as community,’ as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because ‘not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.’ For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity,” the statement also said.