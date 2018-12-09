Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Feud Rumors Squashed After Group Text Reveal

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton probably laugh at rumors of a feud on their family group text.

The Duchesses and their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William, reportedly all share a family text chain, according to a source close to The Royals.

“There is no fighting going on between Kate and Meghan,” the source told Us Weekly.

The comments come after reports surfaced in November claiming the two did not get along after Markle and Harry decided to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, which is further away from Middleton and William’s home in Kensington Palace.

“Kate is lovely. She’s British, she’s reserved. You have to break through that armor. Kate doesn’t warm up to people too quickly,” the source explains. “It takes some time for her to become comfortable and trusting for anyone in the outside world.”

The source told the outlet that it took time for Markle to adjust to life as a part of the British royal family.

“It took some adjusting for Meghan to get used to the protocols of the palace and the royal family,” the source said. “That can’t be easy for anyone to get used to, especially a woman who had all the independence in the world just one year ago.”

Another source told the outlet in November that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are not feuding, despite the press speculation.

“The ‘feud’ is definitely being played up. Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not,” the source said. “They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to – they will always have a bond that no one can break.”

The rumors of a feud started when The Sun claimed the two royals fell out after Markle yelled at Kate’s staff.

“It’s a tricky situation but it was a one-off and they are determined to maintain a positive relationship even though they are obviously very different in their approach.”

However, the palace told The Mirror that “this never happened.”

A source recently told Vanity Fair that Markle feels she might be the victim of a smear campaign by the U.K. press.

“She feels to a degree the British press is out to get her and while she’s aware of the news and what’s going on, she tries her best not to read all the stories about her,” the source told the outlet. “Meghan is a believer in karma and she doesn’t want to sit there reading negative online stories and comments about herself.”