Meghan Markle and Hillary Clinton Secretly Met at Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle recently had a high-profile visitor stop by her home at Frogmore Cottage, with the Daily Mail reporting that Hillary Clinton paid a visit to the Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday.

“Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,” a source said, adding that a hug was shared. “They are mutual fangirls!”

One of the topics the two reportedly discussed during the pair’s first meeting was a letter Markle had written to Clinton when she was 11 years old in which the future royal asked for help in getting a sexist dishwasher ad taken off television. The letter ultimately succeeded, with the commercial replacing a voice over stating that “women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans” replaced with “people” instead of “women,” though it is unclear whether Markle ever received a reply.

Markle and Clinton were also reportedly joined by Prince Harry and 6-month-old baby Archie, the latter of whom got in some cuddle time with the former secretary of state. The baby talk continued when Clinton told Markle about her third grandchild, daughter Chelsea Clinton‘s newborn son Jasper.

A few days prior to her meeting with the Duchess of Sussex, Clinton had appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live and praised the Duchess amid the royal’s revelation that she is just “existing, not living” amid the immense media scrutiny she faces.

“Oh my God, I want to hug her! I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her,” she said. “I want to tell her to hang in there, don’t let those bad guys get you down. Keep going, do what you think is right.”

“She is an amazing young woman, she has an incredible life story. She has stood up for herself, she has made her own way in the world,” Clinton continued. “Then she falls in love, and he falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story. You can just look at them and see that.”

The former First Lady added that she thinks Markle may have an easier time coping with the pressure she is under if she learned “techniques” including “some humour, some deflection.”

“But it is tough what she is going through and I think she deserves a lot better,” Clinton said.

