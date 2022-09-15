Meghan Markle's Father, Thomas Markle, Slapped With Restraining Order

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, can no longer make contact with a tabloid owner after a judge granted a two-year restraining order against Thomas Markle. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge granted Jeff Rayner, who is co-owner of Los Angeles tabloid media company Coleman-Rayner, a civil harassment restraining order against Markle. The court said Markle was served with legal papers, even though he didn't attend the hearing. Thomas told TMZ he wasn't aware there was a hearing, so he didn't attend. The court-ordered protection will remain in effect through Sept. 13, 2024.

Rayner had previously claimed he felt threatened by Thomas in the contents of Tom Boyer's July book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors. In an excerpt, Rayner alleged Thomas vowed to kill him and threatened to physically harm him "with a gun" in reaction to a tabloid photo controversy. According to the media mogul, the alleged threat caused him stress, anxiety, and fear for his safety.

Australia's @Channel7 have deleted a Sept 15 Thomas Markle interview where he accuses @ColemanRaynerLA boss Jeff Rayner and former American Media Inc. exec Dylan Howard of using him to sabotage the Sussexes' wedding. Lawyers for Howard deny the claim and threatened legal action. pic.twitter.com/ctNdvkveX0 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 18, 2021

Rayner and Thomas have reportedly been at odds for years, with the latter suing Coleman-Rayner back in 2021. As a result of an agreement between the two parties regarding staged paparazzi photos taken in 2018, Thomas claimed he destroyed his relationship with Meghan and Prince Harry. Thomas did not attend the ceremony and became entirely estranged from his daughter in the wake of controversy over the photos.

Throughout the years, Meghan and her father have had a highly strained relationship. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that things escalated quickly between the pair. "She has not spoken to her father in more than 10 weeks since her wedding and is still hurt by her father, who has both staged the photos and continues to give paid interviews. The Palace is at a loss of what to do and is reevaluating options, including a more aggressive strategy to stem the embarrassment caused by Meghan's dad, half-sister and half-brother."

In an interview with The Cut last month, Meghan revealed how Harry remarked that she "lost [her] dad in the process" of ascending into and exiting the monarchy. "It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision," she added, emphasizing that she didn't want the same outcome for her husband and his father.

However, the Suits alum had an optimistic outlook on the prospect of forgiveness."I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything. … I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song."