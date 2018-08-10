Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Reportedly Slammed Duchess



While Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Grant have been speaking to the British press about her frequently, one person from her past remained quiet, ex-husband Trevor Engelson. However, Grant believes that is about to change.

In an interview with The Sun, Grant said Egelson “was devastated, that he felt like a piece of gum at the bottom of his shoe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He slammed Meg,” Grant continued, before commenting on rumors that Egelson wants to make a sitcom based on his two-year marriage to Markle.

“I think because Meg and Harry were inviting half of Hollywood to their wedding, he didn’t want to stigmatise himself or his project knowing the political pull that it would have in the industry,” Grant said. “So I think at one point he thought, ‘Maybe I just better lay low.’”

The project Grant is referring to was first reported on by Deadline back in September 2017, two months before Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement. The untitled project counted Engelson as a co-producer, alongside New Girl‘s Jake Kasdan and Modern Family‘s Danny Zucker.

The plot centers on a father whose ex-wife marries a member of the British Royal Family. Engelson and co-producer Dan Farah reportedly came up with the idea while talking about what would have happened if Engelson and Markle had children.

There were no further updates on the project from Hollywood trades, but an insider told The Sun in May that Markle and her friends asked him to delay the project.

“I don’t even know if it’s going forward. We heard that execs were toying with it,” Grant told The Sun this week.

Grant said she does not think Engelson would “back down on that or think it’s offensive to Meg.”

“It would only offend her if Trevor shares personal details that were put into character or scripted,” Grant said.

Engelson and Markle were married for two years, from 2011 to 2013. He is a film and television producer whose credits include Remember Me (2010), All About Steve (2009) and FX’s Snowfall (2017). Engelson is also a producer on the Paramount’s Heathers series, which was dropped by Paramount Network in June and still does not have a new home.

The Royal Family has reportedly taken the Markle family drama playing out in the press so seriously that they reportedly held a crisis meeting. Last week, it was reported that Markle even wanted to meet her father in secret to bury the hatchet.

Photo credit: Getty