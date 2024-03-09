Meghan Markle Criticized for Creating 'Drama' Between Prince Harry and Prince William

Meghan Markle took the stage at SXSW to close out the week, decrying online abuse and hate she has received over the years due to her role in the Royal Family. According to Us Weekly, the SXSW appearance happened shortly after more criticism was levied against her by one of the Royal family's extended members.

Princess Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is early in his tenure on the U.K.'s latest season of Celebrity Big Brother. While speaking with fellow castmates Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, Goldsmith couldn't help himself.

He declares Prince William and Middleton the "saviors of the royal family," praises the "spectacular job" by King Charles III, but soon changes tone once Prince Harry and Markle enter the conversation.

"I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome – so Kate, William and Harry – they were really comfortable together, loved," Goldsmith says. "And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair."

"And then you can't throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style and then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas," he adds. This is nothing new for Goldsmith, who has talked quite a bit about the estranged couple when they stepped back from their royal duties.