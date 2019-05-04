Meghan Markle Was Allegedly Scolded by Queen Elizabeth Over Royal Wedding Meal Complaints

While everyone is waiting for the arrival of the newest royal baby, an interesting detail about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding has come to light.

Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, spoke with Yahoo’s show Royal Box column on Friday to reveal one of the Duchess of Sussex’s less flattering moments. As tensions rose as the royal wedding approached, Markle became irritated with staff over a dietary issue, and Queen Elizabeth felt compelled to step in.

Nicholl explained that Markle allegedly asked for a “macrobiotic alternative” for her guests at the wedding undergoing diets. However, upon tasting one of the dishes at Windsor Castle, she became irritated at staff due to a perceived egg taste in the dish. Queen Elizabeth apparently overheard the situation and is said to have scolded the then-soon-to-be royal.

“[Meghan] got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, ‘No, I can taste it, I can taste there’s egg in this dish,’” Nicholl said. “I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the queen walked in because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home. And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said, ‘Meghan, in this family, we don’t speak to people like that.’”

As Nicholl, who authored the book Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love, brought up this spat, other disputes between the queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were brought up by outlets, such as an infamous tiara “tantrum” ahead of the royal wedding.

After not being given the emerald tiara she wished, Markle allegedly had what insiders described as a “tantrum.” The queen allegedly tackled the situation by relaying tough love to Prince Harry, with The Sun reporting that she said to him, “She (Markle) gets what tiara she’s given by me.”

However, Royal Box’s sources have somewhat disputed that characterization of events. Another royal correspondent said that blow-up was more of Harry’s doing than anyone’s.

“I don’t think Meghan was being difficult when she was picking out a tiara,” said author Robert Jobson said on the show. “I think Harry was probably being overly defensive and overly protective.”

Markle is expected to give birth to her and Harry’s first child any moment now, with an official royal announcement expected shortly after.

Photo Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images