Meghan Markle's Alleged Awkward Moment With Royal Aides Caught on Camera

Despite the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, the rumor mill continues to try to spark drama for the pair. This time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle allegedly had an awkward interaction with the royal aides at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, William, and Middleton, all greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, which had been Queen Elizabeth II's main residence in her later years.

The publication reported that well-wishers had been handing over flowers to the duchess as they greeted her. But, bystanders alleged that Markle was reluctant to hand over the bouquets to royal aides. She reportedly gestured to one aide that she was happy to continue collecting flowers. Another aide then came by and seemingly told her that he had to take the flowers away. There has been some speculation that Markle was unclear that the aides wished to take the flowers away for her own protection, as they could have contained harmful or dangerous substances such as possible explosives.

The big guns had to step in when Meghan refused to let go of the flowers the first aide tried to take from her as she herself wanted to walk them over to the other tributes. #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/Sqx9qq6w2Z — squishyhugz (@squishyhugz) September 11, 2022

All of the flowers appeared to be placed at the gates at Windsor Castle in honor of the monarch. Based on this report, it seems as though it may have been a simple misunderstanding between Markle and the royal aides. As previously mentioned, this alleged interaction took place as the Fab Four went to Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers who had gathered. While it was reported that William and Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, would be attending, it was a surprise to see that Harry and Markle joined them.

It was reported on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96. She reportedly died while she was at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, which is where she typically spent her summers. Following her death, her eldest son, Charles, became King Charles III. Since her passing, numerous members of the royal family have paid tribute to her publicly, including Harry. On Monday, the prince issued a statement on his website, Archewell.com, and not only paid tribute to his late grandmother but also shared his support for his father as he assumes the role of king.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry's statement read. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between." He continued, "You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III." The Duke of Sussex ended his message on a touching note, writing, "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."