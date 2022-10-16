Megan Thee Stallion Speaks out About Brazen Home Robbery, Teases Break After 'SNL' Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the burglary at her Los Angeles home on Friday as she prepared to host Saturday Night Live. According to TMZ, two men broke into the 27-year-old rapper's house through a glass door On Oct. 13, stealing money, jewelry, and electronics. The outlet reported Megan wasn't home at the time of the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department provided no information about the burglary or whether any suspects were in custody. Currently, the "Savage" rapper is in New York City for SNL, where she will host and serve as the musical guest on Oct. 15. On Friday, the star tweeted about the incident. "Material things can be replaced, but I'm glad everyone is safe," the star wrote.

Immediately following her tweet about the incident, Megan said she needed a break. "Hotties im really sorry, but after SNL, I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally," she wrote. Despite a busy year, the rapper has also been candid about her struggles. She told Rolling Stone earlier this year, "I'm trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don't feel like anybody's taking me seriously, but I don't want them to see me cry. I don't want them to know that I feel like this because I don't want them to feel like, 'Oh, I got you. I'm breaking you.'"

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Despite the break-in and her fatigue, Megan said she was "excited AF" about participating in SNL this weekend. "When I see Thee Hotties care about my mental health, they'll be like, 'OK, girl, you don't want to get online. That's fine. Oh, Megan, I'm just sending you love and support today,'" she told Rolling Stone in her cover story interview. "I'm like, 'Y'all know my spirit!'" The musician appeared to confirm that she cares about her fans' mental health as well after recently launching a mental health resources website. She shared a tweet on Sept. 25 from senior digital political strategist Shea Jordan Smith, who revealed the website is titled "Bad B— Have Bad Days Too." The name refers to her current song, "Anxiety," from her second album, "Traumazine."

"Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers," Smith wrote, with a link to the website. Smith included an apparently written message by the rapper in the Twitter thread alongside photos of the website. "Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand," the tweet read. "Head to badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y'all so much — @theestallion." Free therapy organizations, helplines, and other mental health resources are listed on the website. There are also resource directories for organizations that focus on supporting Black women and LGBTQ+ individuals. An option to find a therapist and sign up for updates is available at the bottom of the homepage.