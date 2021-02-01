Megan Thee Stallion's Natural Hair Takes Center Stage on Instagram

✖

Megan Thee Stallion had her fans buzzing when she shared a new Instagram video showing off her natural hair. It is all part of her ongoing efforts to make 2021 a healthier year after she broke through in the music world in 2020 with her hit single "Savage" and her appearance on Cardi B's "WAP." In addition to showing off her natural hair, Megan has also shared regular updates from her "Hottie Bootcamp" with fans on Instagram.

This weekend, Megan, whose full name is Megan Javon Ruth Pete, shared a video explaining that one of her big goals for the new year is to take care of her natural hair. She looked for the best Black-owned hair care products and picked Monique Rodriguez's Mielle Organics as her companion on her "natural hair journey." In the clip, she used growth oil, which did exactly what she wanted it to do. "Boom!" she said at the end of the clip.

Megan announced on Jan. 15 she was starting Hottie Bootcamp at her house. "It’s not necessarily a weight loss journey but a health journey," she wrote. "Y’all will be experiencing this with me every step of the way... real healthy girl s—." In a follow-up video on Jan. 17, she showed herself throwing out all the junk food in her refrigerator. She assured fans worried that she was tossing out perfectly good food that some was donated. It did not take long for Megan to see some results from her efforts, as she showed off her toned abs in another post on Jan. 26, alongside some before-and-after photos. "WEEK 1 complete," she wrote. "We got a lil results or whateverrrrr swipe to see the progress."

Megan's career is not slowing down in the new year either. She contributed a verse to Ariana Grande's "34+35" remix and released a new remix of "Body." The song was first released on her album Good News last year, and the new remix was produced by DJ Joel Corry. Megan earned four Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Savage" and Best New Artist. She is also scheduled to perform during the ceremony, which will air live on CBS on March 14.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, J. Prince, who owns Roc Nation with Jay-Z, said he is very close to signing a new deal with Megan to continue as her management. “Me and the homie Jay-Z spoke last week on the last point of closing that deal. He and I, you know, I think we was on the phone for 2 minutes but we was in agreement with reaching the last deal points,” Prince explained. “I’m looking for that to be wrapped up.”