Megan Fox Promotes Lingerie Collection in Sultry Instagram Snap

In a sultry new snap posted to Instagram, actress Megan Fox is seen promoting a new lingerie collection.

The photo was posted to the Frederick’s of Hollywood Instagram page and showcases Fox donning a sheer white lingerie outfit while lying in the shade.

The outfit is a part of the new Megan Fox Spring Collection from the company, and which is available to purchase online or in Forever 21 stores, according to the caption on the post.

In a separate photo posted to the same account, Fox is seen wearing a similar design in black, along with a pair of denim bottoms, while holding up yet another outfit that appears to be white and pink.

While promoting the new lingerie line, Fox recently spoke about how she balances her family life, with husband Brian Austin Green and their three sons, and her career in an interview with E! News.

Regarding school responsibilities, Fox said, “[Brian] does the morning routine with them and takes them to school and I usually pick them up.”

She made sure to also address that the couple always makes time for each other as well.

“We try to make it to a movie once a week or have an adult lunch so that everything isn’t always kid-centered,” said the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star. “I try to make a rule let’s not talk about the kids, but it’s impossible.”

Fox and Green are parents to Noah Shannon (5 years old), Bodhi Ransom (4 years old), and Journey River (1 year old).

Fox and Green first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 30. They hit it off and eventually got engaged in 2006.

In 2009, they called off their engagement and went their separate ways, but reconciled in 2010 and got married to one another the same year. Noah was born in 2012, and then Bodhi came along in 2014.

The following year, in 2015, Fox filed for divorce from Green, but they reconciled again in 2016 and that same year Journey was born.

Last year, the couple came under fire for posting photos of Bodhi in a dress which prompted Green to fire back at their critics.

In an interview, Green was asked how he felt about people criticizing his parenting skills over the wardrobe choices. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, ‘I don’t care,’” he replied.

“He’s four and if he wants to wear it then he wears it,” the former 90210 star added.

Green also mentioned that his son likes to wear “goggles” and “slippers,” so it isn’t only dresses that he chooses to wear around. “I feel like at four, at five, that’s a time when he should be having fun,” Green explained. “He’s not harming anyone [by] wearing a dress so if he wants to wear a dress… Awesome.”