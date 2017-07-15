McKayla Maroney Reveals Racy Thong Video, Fans Think She Gets Hacked

McKayla Maroney is showing off her skills in an entirely different way than she did as an Olympic gymnast. The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to release a racy video that shows her dancing around in a thong.

She shared the video with the caption: “another world premiere.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The risqué video shows Maroney sporting a skintight red midriff-baring top and black thong underwear. She runs her fingers through her long locks while shaking her pert posterior for the camera.

Because McKayla Maroney has been the victim of in an incident where her nudes photos were leaked online in the past, many of her fans believed that she was hacked again. However, McKayla took to Instagram and Twitter to share follow-up posts confirming that she was the one to post the skin-filled clip.

Up Next: Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Fans With ‘Mother Nature’ Fully Nude Instagram Pic

She tweeted: “Hey, I’m just doing me. If u want me to be a role model so bad, get inspired by how I give 0 f***s and go do u.”

hey, im just doing me. if u want me to be a role model so bad, get inspired by how i give 0 fcuks and go do u — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) May 14, 2017

Three years ago, hackers stole nude photos of McKayla and leaked them to several pornography websites. Her lawyers issued letters to the NSFW sites and demanded that the images of the then-teenager be removed. The photos were taken of McKayla before she was 18, according to her lawyers.

While some fans thought the video McKayla posted this weekend was the result of another leak, others slammed her for posting the footage.

“So much for the whole role model thing,” one user wrote. “Wow you are on the way to rock bottom…lol no pun intended,” another comment read.

Despite people’s opinions of the clip, it was viewed more than 840k times on McKayla’s Instagram.

More: Emily Ratajkowski Shows Where She Got Her Bikini Skills From In Mother’s Day Post

Some of McKayla’s fans pointed out how different she looks in the video since her days as an Olympic athlete. Many of those users suggested that she has gone under the knife for cosmetic surgeries, but Maroney claims that her appearance is the result of make-up tricks and other beauty hacks.

When talking about the rumors that she got lip injections during an interview in 2016 with Seventeen, Maroney said, “First of all, that I haven’t.”

Maroney continued by saying: “And I’ve posted a picture on Instagram last night that was like, how do I make my face look like I didn’t do anything to my face when I literally have not done anything to my face?”

She continued by saying: “Growing up in the social media world, it’s tough. Your face changes, you get older, your face fills out, and you fall into liking makeup and different stuff like that. And for people saying that, for the most part – it would kind of hurt my feelings when you haven’t done anything.”

[H/T Daily Mail]