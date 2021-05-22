'Mayans M.C.' Star Reveals Grandmother's Death

✖

Days after Mayans M.C. star Emily Tosta shared a Gofundme account that was set up in order to help her grandmother, Patricia, who had fallen ill, Tosta revealed her sweet grandmother had passed away. The actress took to Instagram to share a number of photos and videos of her grandmother, including one where she's singing. Fans immediately flooded the comment section to show their love and support for Tosta as she navigates this difficult time.

"RIP mi abuelita querida," she started in a lengthy caption that was written in Spanish. Her Mayans co-starts showed their love for her, with Emilio Rivera writing, "I am so sorry fir your loss my Friend, Big Hug to you, Your mom and Familia, May she Rest In Peace," while Joseph Raymond Lucero also shared a number of pray-hand emojis. Another one of her followers wrote, "Rest In Peace [heart emoji] sending lots of prayers." Tosta sounded hopeful just days prior that her grandmother would be able to pull through her health challenges, after she suffered a "severe hemorrhagic stroke" according to the GoFundMe page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emily tosta (@emilytosta)

Tosta has since deleted her post that had the GoFundMe account on it, but offered up a lengthy explanation on why she had finally resorted to asking for help. "hi loves [red heart emoji] my grandma patricia in Venezuela is currently going through a very very rough time with her health," she wrote. "She is very sick right now. i have been helping my family as much as i can but its been a tough time for everyone!" she then noted that they created the account in order to help the bills that were piling, although she was modest about it and never directly asked her followers to donate.

As far as Patricia's health, the GoFundMe page detailed what happened in a lengthy description as well. "Recently she suffered a severe hemorrhagic stroke, with hemiplegia on the right side. She had an urgent neurosurgery done. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of the Cetven Medical Center in Valencia, Carabobo State. She will have ot be in this unit for many days, a total of 1 month of hospitalization. Despite her neurological progress in such a short time after having been operated on, the long hospitalization time is necessary because she is presenting motor difficulties and she must stabalize." The description continued to detail that while they were doing everything they could to help her pull through, the bills were mounting, reaching a difficult financial amount.