New Photo Of ’The Situation’s Brother And Farrah Abraham Revealed: ‘Laughing About Our Crazy Families’

Frank “Maximo” Sorrentino, the brother of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, shared a photo with none other than Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham. The two are both stars of the reality show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition alongside their respective families.

“(Farrah) and I laughing about our crazy families and how we survived the tough process at #FamilyBootCamp,” he captioned the behind-the-scenes photo. He also signed the tweet with “xoxo Maximo.”

Frank has been appearing with Mike and their brother Marc on the reality show, which puts families together in a house for several days together in order to work through their issues.

Abraham has appeared with her parents, but things haven’t gone so smoothly. She recently stormed off the set after an altercation with her mother.

Frank also took to Twitter to share another castmate photo with Kendra Wilkinson Baskett.

Baskett, who appears on the program with her mother, gave the Sorrentino brothers a shoutout, and Frank shared the love right back with a photo of the two together. The shot appears to be taken outside the Boot Camp house sometime during filming.

Frank keeps the lower profile of the three Sorrentino brothers. While Mike is known for his time on Jersey Shore and his numerous product endorsements, Frank has made a name for himself as a real estate broker and entrepreneur.

Mike and Marc have been in the headlines this year for a tax fraud scandal. Both brothers are accused of tax evasion and falsifying records, among other charges. They both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Follow Frank “Maximo” Sorrentino on Twitter at @frankiestylze.

