Artist, musician and filmmaker Matthew Taylor has died. He was 58.

His death was announced by his friend Henry H. Owings, the founder of music magazine Chunklet, on his personal Substack blog.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I let those know that Matthew died two days ago from a heart attack,” he wrote. “Peaceful and kind wishes to his family and loved ones. I’ll never forget that Texas joker.”

Taylor was best known for his work as the art director of Touch & Go Records. He created artwork for bands like Nirvana, Slint, Pavement, Shellac, and Killdozer during his time at the company. Owings’ Substack post featured pictures of Taylor posing for “Wheelchair Epidemic,” the 1991 single from the band The Jesus Lizard.

In addition, he was a prolific musician. He was a bassist for the metal band Monotrope, as well as a member of the indie rock group Bellini—an extremely underrated group which also featured Girls Against Boys drummer Alexis Fleisig and music legend Steve Albini.

If you ever were into the Touch and Go bands you’ll remember the great designs. The label’s art director Matthew Taylor tragically passed last week. Good time to listen to some good music. Wishing comfort to his family. pic.twitter.com/cYHc6xPC6i — Admiral Invalidator (@Artofhunger75) January 12, 2026

Later in life, he moved to Texas to become a casting director for Hollywood films. His company, Buffalo Casting, was responsible for the cast of plenty big-name movies like 2017 horror film A Ghost Story and the 2018 crime film The Old Man & The Gun (both directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery).

Radio host DJ Faster Than You posted a tribute to Taylor on his personal Instagram.

“Rest in peace Matthew Taylor. Bellini was such a good and underrated band,” he wrote.