Matthew Perry's Will Names His Beneficiaries, Trust Details

It has been five months since Friends star Matthew Perry died, and the late actor's last will and testament has finally been revealed. Created in 2009, Perry's will names Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan as coexecutors. Ruzan, who was an executive producer on Celebrity Liar, declined to act as one of Perry's executors. Ferguson — Perry's longtime business manager — has accepted the responsibility.

Perry's will also designate most of Perry's estate to his Alvy Singer Living Trust, seemingly named after Woody Allen's character in the 1977 film Annie Hall. "All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate," Perry specified in the court documents — obtained by Us Weekly — which Ferguson's lawyer filed in March.

According to the will, Perry had over $1 million in personal property when he passed away. That money is in addition to what his executors had previously added to the trust. A hearing for Perry's will has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, in Los Angeles.

Perry's father, John Perry, and his mother, Suzanne Morrison, are named as two of the trust beneficiaries since the actor had no children. Perry's half-siblings Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Madeline Morrison, and William Morrison — from his mom and stepdad Keith Morrison's marriage — are also named under the trust's beneficiaries, as is his half-sister Maria Perry-Bowick, whom Matthew's father shares with his wife Debbie Boyle.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death.

The outlet notes that more in-depth tests are being done as well, but it could take up to six months for results. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police did not suspect foul play.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.