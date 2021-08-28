Matthew Mindler, Child Star, Dead at 19

✖

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who starred in Our Idiot Brother with Paul Rudd, was found dead Saturday morning, just a few days after he was reported missing. Mindler was a freshman at Millersville University in Pennsylvania. He was reported missing Thursday after he did not return to his dorm room. Manor Township police found Mindler's body near campus Saturday morning, the university announced in a letter to the community.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah wrote, reports PennLive. “I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time." University officials added that students in need of support at this time can call the Millersville Counseling Center at 7176-871-7821, Health Services at 717-871-525-, the Center for Education and Promotion at 717-871-4141, and chaplains at the Campus Ministries. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office is investigating the actor's death. His cause of death was not available.

If anyone has any information on Matthew Mindler’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu 717-871-5972. Information can also be confidentially reported through the LiveSafe App. pic.twitter.com/vtO5JJstt6 — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

Mindler was last heard from after he attended classes on Monday and Tuesday. He was reported missing on Thursday. He was last seen n Tuesday at 8:11 p.m. Officials released a camera still from his dorm room, showing Mindler wearing a white hoodie with black stripes, a black backpack, jeans, and white sneakers, reports TMZ.

Mindler starred in Our Idiot Brother in 2011, playing the son of Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan's characters. The movie also starred Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zooey Deschanel. The film was directed by Jesse Peretz. Mindler also starred in an episode of the 2009 series As The World Turns and the short films Frequency and Solo, reports Variety. He appeared in episodes of Late Show with David Letterman and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. His last acting credit was in the 2016 television movie Chad: An American Boy.

Twitter users shared their condolences after hearing about Mindler's death Saturday. "Heartbreaking. Praying for his family," one person wrote. "So sad to hear this as a MU alum... prayers for all those grieving," another commented. "So sorry to hear he has passed away. Rest In Peace," another wrote.