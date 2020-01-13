Matthew McConaughey Unites With Charlie Hunnam and Other ‘Gentlemen’ Co-Stars for New York Pizza Outing

The upcoming action crime film The Gentlemen is set for release on Jan. 24, and a few of its cast members got together ahead of its arrival in theaters this week for a pizza date. On Sunday, Matthew McConaughey shared a photo of himself, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding and Charlie Hunnam casually posing outside of a pizza parlor, which he captioned, “Gentlemen slice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:34pm PST

The group was also joined by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, and McConaughey made sure to tag The Gentleman‘s Instagram handle and the film’s director, Guy Ritchie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The snap was taken after the group attended a special screening of the film at the Alamo Drafthouse on Jan. 11. McConaughey later shared a photo from that event on Instagram, with the Texas native, Grant, Hunnam and Golding this time joined by Ritchie and their The Gentleman co-star Michelle Dockey.

“A Gentleman never goes outta style,” McConaughey wrote. “We comin to your town on January 24th. Lookin forward to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Jan 12, 2020 at 10:43am PST

The Gentlemen also stars Colin Farrell, Eddie Marsan and Jeremy Strong and stars McConaughey as businessman Mickey Pearson, who has built a cannabis empire in England. When his plans to get out of the business are revealed, a series of schemes is triggered including bribery, blackmail and more.

The film had its world premiere in December and was released in the United Kingdom on Jan. 1.

McConaughey has been active on Instagram since joining that platform in November 2019, now boasting 2.3 million followers on his account.

“When people come to my page, I want them to see me,” he said during a video that served as his first post. “This is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I’m a little bit nervous about it because, quite frankly, I know I wanna have a monologue, I’m not sure I wanna have the dialogue. But, I’ve learned that you’ve gotta have the dialogue to have the monologue, just as you have to have a monologue to have the dialogue. So I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates,” the actor continued. “If it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, makes your heart swell up a little bit. If it makes you take a quiet moment for a walk and go, ‘I gotta check in with M and the E.’ Hopefully all those things. Let’s have some fun with it though, and let’s keep the high eye, not the low eye. High eye.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic