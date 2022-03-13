‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Kids Reunite 29 Years Later

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Robin Williams-led family dramedy Mrs. Doubtfire was released and became an instant box office smash. The film tells the story of Daniel, played by Williams who dresses up as a Scottish nanny in order to be with his children daily amid divorce proceedings from their mother. Lydia (Lisa Jakub), Chris (Matthew Lawrence), and Natalia (Matilda star Mara Wilson) are the three children stuck in the middle who despite missing the daily presence of their father, learn to appreciate Mrs. Doubfire’s tough love approach. The trio have gone on to do great things personally and professionally but haven’t worked together since the movie. But they recently caught up during ’90s con and gave fans all of the nostalgic feels.

The on-screen siblings have much in common. Wilson took a lengthy hiatus from acting almost immediately after filming wrapped due to the death of her beloved mother. She was just 9-years-old when her mother passed. She worked as a playwright and has since made small appearances in film and television. Lawrence has two brothers who also act. He starred in Boy Meets World after the film and recently began making headlines amid his divorce from Dancing With the Stars pro, Cheryl Burke. Jakub retired from acting when she was 22, moved to Virginia, and became a wife. She’s now a yoga instructor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While speaking at ’90s Con, Lawrence spoke on the close bond he built with Williams while on set filming Mrs. Doubtfire. “He was the first adult who really let me in on his condition. Like, full-on let me in,” he said. “I mean, as bright as he was on camera — I would go visit him in his trailer to talk to him — it was painful for him. It’s really painful for him. He didn’t hide it. He talked to me about it.”

He says Williams spoke to him about the importance of staying away from drugs, noting his own personal struggles in his life. “He was very serious. He was like, ‘You know when you come to my trailer and you see me like that?’ He’s like, ‘That’s the reason why. And now I’m fighting for the rest of my life because I spent 10 years doing something very stupid every day. Do not do it,” Lawrence recalled, per The Insider. “I stayed away from it because of him.”

https://twitter.com/_siriusblcc/status/1503128284149788677

It’s been years since fans of the classic film have seen the three together. Their reunion caused quite a stir on social media, with many commenting on how they feel they’ve grown up with them.