Matt Lauer Slashes $2M From Asking Price of Hamptons Estate

Matt Lauer has reportedly dropped the asking price on his Sag Harbor mansion by more than $2 million in the hopes of speeding up the sales process in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal.

Lauer was fired from The Today Show in first few weeks of the Me Too movement, when news broke that the anchor had a long history of allegedly harassing and even assaulting women in the workplace. The bombshell story was a blow to Lauer’s delicate family dynamic, as his wife had already filed for divorce once before in 2006, citing “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment and anxiety.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lauer and his wife own several properties in the New York area, including the family home in the Hamptons, a few other estates in the area, and Lauer’s Manhattan apartment, where he spent most of his time while anchoring Today. He has reportedly been trying to sell this colonial-style home on Deerfield Road for some time. DailyMail reports that it has been on the market since 2016. However, there have been no takers.

Now, Lauer has slashed the asking price, from $14.9 million to $12.75 million according to Zillow. The $2.15 million drop may help get the massive home off of Lauer’s hands. He has reportedly owned it since 1999 — the year after he married Annette Roque. While it’s not clear what Lauer paid for the home nearly 20 years ago, Roque reportedly bought the adjoining home for $935,000 around the same time, according to the report.

The 8,000 square-foot home sits on a 25-acre property. It contains six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths. It has a “great room” with cathedral ceilings and “authentic barn beams,” according to the Zillow listing. It also has an eat-in kitchen and a separate dining room, with hand-painted wallpaper. The house even has a full-sized chandelier.

Outside, the property sports a long, winding driveway and immaculate rolling lawn. There is a 70-by-20 foot heated pool with a pool house, a wet bar and a full-sized tennis court. The listing emphasized the outdoor terraces, patios and secret gardens housed on the old estate.