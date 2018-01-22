Matt Lauer’s Wife Kicks Him out of Family’s Hamptons Home

Former Today cohost Matt Lauer has reportedly been kicked out of his family’s Hamptons home following several allegations of sexual misconduct.

A “well-placed source” told Page Six that Lauer’s wife of nearly two decades, Dutch former model Annette Roque, forced him out of the home they shared with their three children.

Since being removed from the home, Lauer is reportedly staying at another house near the area so he can continue to spend time with his kids, one of whom is away at college. He could be residing in one of his other properties, including a $36 million retreat in North Haven, his house in Sag Harbor and a 40-acre horse farm in Water Mill.

The source also claimed that while Roque has not yet filed for divorce, it will likely happen soon. She was previously seen heading into her lawyer’s office in the city, and reps for Lauer would not comment on the couple’s separation status following his abrupt termination from NBC.

During the last decade, Lauer and Roque lived separate, distant lives as she lived at the couple’s Hamptons mansion and he stayed in their Park Avenue apartment during the week. While the arrangement may have been due to Lauer’s early call time in the city, it reportedly began after Roque filed for divorce, then dropped the filing three weeks later in 2006.

Roque’s previous divorce filing claimed “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment and anxiety,” but she withdrew it after he reportedly offered her a postnuptial agreement and millions more dollars.

A source close to the disgraced broadcaster told Page Six that since he was fired, Lauer has been working to repair his marriage, but Roque “is being very cold.”

Lauer was terminated from his longtime position at Today in November following a single claim of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” His accuser was later learned to have been an unnamed former intern with whom Lauer interacted during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, though his alleged inappropriate behavior continued after the Games.

Following Lauer’s termination, several women have come forward to allege a variety of inappropriate sexual behavior against him.

Soon after his firing, Lauer released a statement to express “sorrow and regret” for his actions, and confirmed “there is enough truth in these stories,” referring to the several accusations ranging from sexual harassment to graphic assault.