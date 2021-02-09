Mary Wilson Dead: The Supremes Fans Mourn Her Sudden Death at 76

Fans are mourning following the death of Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme. Wilson "passed away suddenly" Monday night at her home in Nevada, according to her longtime friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz, CNN reported. She was 76. At this time, a cause of death has not been revealed. She is survived by her daughter, son, several grandchildren, a sister and brother.

Remembered by Schwartz as a "trendsetter who broke down social, racial, and gender barriers," Wilson began her career in Detroit in 1959 as a singer in what was then called "The Primettes." That group went on to become The Supremes, Motown's most successful group of the 1960s, which was first made up of Wilson Diana Ross, and Florence Ballard. In 1967, Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong, and Wilson remained with the group until it was disbanded by Motown in 1977. The Supremes had 12 number one singles from 1964 to 1969, including, "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," and "Stop! In the name of Love." During that same period, the group also charted a total of 16 Top 10 pop singles and 19 Top 10 R&B 45.

Given her lustrous career, news of Wilson's death shocked fans. As news spread early Tuesday morning, many flocked to various social media platforms to pay their respects, with sites like Twitter being flooded with moving tributes to the late Supremes member. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.