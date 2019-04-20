Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Coordinate Fashion Choices in Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Any public appearance by The Olsen Twins at this point is a rarity. Mary-Kate Olsen and her twin sister Ashley Olsen likely don’t have to lift a finger following their massive careers as child actors on Full House and their own self-titled entertainment empire. They can do what they want and appear when they want.

So when both step onto the red carpet together and coordinate their outfits, the cameras start to flash and new images flow online.

That’s exactly what happened on the red carpet of the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala on Thursday night according to Access. The pair sported all black looks, with only Mary-Kate showing a glimmer of color thanks to her red heels.

The pair last hit the red carpet together back in November at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, also sporting fashion choices that managed to play off each other well.

While the twins aren’t attached at the hip these days like they were as child stars, they both still share a lot of life together. And apparently, the twins still do a lot together according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal back in August.

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,” Ashley Olsen told the outlet, adding that their sisterhood is a lot like “a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs.”

Mary-Kate adds that they “do everything together” and noted that they “came out of the womb” in that fashion.

The sisters retired from acting back in 2012, a bit of a thorn in the side of the producers behind Fuller House on Netflix.

“Personally, I’ve given up asking them,” Fuller House producer Jeff Franklin told TV Line. “The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don’t seem interested in coming.”

Instead, the twin decided to move into a career in the fashion industry, winning awards in 2012 and 2015 for their fashion line and earning a nomination for Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2018 at the CFDA Awards.

They also made a far more colorful appearance at the 2018 Met Gala, wearing what was referred to as “tangerine sumo” by users on Twitter. And gave Nicki Minaj a bit of a fit the year prior with their appearance.

The twins still carry an aura of mythology around them and it shows. Even a simple appearance on the red carpet is a moment to take notice.