Mark Wahlberg’s Wild Transformation After 45-Day Challenge Sets Comments Section on Fire

Mark Wahlberg is proving that age is nothing but a number in one of his latest steamy snapshots shared to social media before the weekend of his bare washboard abs that have set ablaze to the comments section, and showing the Transformers star's incredible 45-day fitness journey.

On Friday, Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself featuring his totally ripped body, insane six-pack abs and tight arms, and the 48-year-old actor and father of four could not be more proud of his progress.

"F45 results 45 day challenge," he wrote tagging F45 Training and the hashtagged phrase, "age is nothing but a number."

Wahlberg also admits in order to achieve the total transformation, he did not have wine for 54 days.

"You in awesome shape bro," wrote one fan with the fire emoji.

Another user tagged a slew of their friends with the caption, "Just sharing for fitness education," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

"Looking good mate," added another with the thumbs up emoji.

"Marky Mark can get it!" added another fan.

Some of Wahlberg's celebrity friends also took to the comments, sharing their thoughts of the wild new photo, including New England Patriot quarterback, Tom Brady and Extra TV host, Mario Lopez.

"We are looking for some skill players, [Mark Wahlberg]" Brady wrote, to which Wahlberg replied, "Let coach know I'm coming for that spot!"

"Show 'em what fellas in their 40's are all about!" Lopez added. "You look awesome bro!"

"The benefits of waking up at 2:30 am," one fan wrote.

There's definitely truth to that. According to Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg puts in a lot of work when it comes to achieving ripped status to benefit his overall health and well-being. The actor told the outlet in a New Year's message that he was aiming to live his "happiest" and "healthiest" yet.

"We're gonna work harder. Whether it's 4 a.m. or 4 p.m., we get up, we put in the work and we're gonna inspire to be better. We're gonna get after it in 2019," he said.

Photo credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage