Mark Wahlberg Reveals Shaved Head, Dividing Fans

Mark Wahlberg is sporting a dramatic new 'do, and his fans aren't quite sure if they like it. The actor, 49, looks almost unrecognizable in a Thursday Instagram post, sporting a shaved head and shades. While the Other Guys star didn't go into more detail about the change, he did acknowledge the difference, writing in the caption, "New look."

Fans in the comment section weren't quite sure what to think of the star's lack of locks. "Oh dear lord, what happened," one person commented, while a second added that they thought Wahlberg now looked closer to Vin Diesel than himself. "Bruh, you look horrible with this haircut..." another person commented, while a different fan wrote, "Is the hair for a movie ?! ... grow it back plzzzz." That commenter might be onto something, because while Wahlberg didn't explicitly say he shaved his head for a role, he's been undergoing a pretty radical physical transformation over the past month for an upcoming role in the movie Stu.

The actor recently gained 20 pounds in just three weeks and planned to gain 30 pounds in six weeks for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in the film Stu, based on the true story of Father Stuart Long, who found faith in God after suffering a horrible accident. Wahlberg revealed his weight gain plans during an April 8 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in which he revealed he would be "eating lots of burgers and lots of buns" to gain the weight needed and is "looking for all the help [he] can get."

The Wahlburgers star described his first big meal on the weight gain journey as a "20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer." He joked, "Why not start with a bang? I might need a porta-potty too, but you know what, I'm ready to go." In reality, Wahlberg said he was working with a "very smart" professional to gain the weight in a healthy way.

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I'm like 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,'" the actor admitted of the routine to maintain his usually ultra-fit physique. "I want to go bakeries, I want to go to Denny's, I want to get pancakes, I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on."