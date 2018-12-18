Mark Wahlberg Mourns Loss of Actress and Director Penny Marshall

Mark Wahlberg has spoken out about the loss of actress Penny Marshall, mourning the death of his Renaissance Man director.

Following the new of Marshall’s passing, Wahlberg took to Twitter to memorialize the fallen icon.

“Rest in peace, Penny. Such a wonderful, funny and talented lady. Without her support and encouragement, I would not be where I am today,” he wrote. “She will be missed.”

Rest in peace, Penny. Such a wonderful, funny and talented lady. Without her support and encouragement, I would not be where I am today. She will be missed. 💔 #PennyMarshall

Renaissance Man was Wahlberg’s feature film debut. In it, he played Private Tommy Lee Haywood, a military academy cadet.

The actor went on to become one of the most beloved and highest paid stars of all time after that.

A number of other stars have come out to share messages of sympathy over Marshall’s loss as well.

“Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend,” actress and comedian Kathy Griffin wrote.

Farewell to the lady I imitated as a kid before becoming her neighbor years later, legendary sitcom star and BIG director Penny Marshall. Got to tell Penny that LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN is one of my favorite films when we recorded 4 epic podcasts at my house: //t.co/2Sdn8Z2XAL… //t.co/B7qorn7ZAj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 18, 2018

“The Marshall family grieves again as the great #PennyMarshall dies at age 75. What an extraordinary family they were and continue to be, and how much love and sympathy my family and I send their way. The end of an era,” fellow Hollywood icon Bette Midler tweeted.

“Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them,” said actor Danny DeVito, who starred as the lead in Renaissance Man. “Always All love, D.”

At a time when men dominated, #pennymarshall broke barriers as a director, giving us hit after hit. A League of their Own, Awakenings, & Big aren’t simply great movies. They r classics made by a director who was simultaneously setting up shots while breaking down walls. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 18, 2018

Marshall died in Dec. 18 at the age of 75. According to reports, her cause of death is suspected to be complications of diabetes.