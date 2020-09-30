Mark Hamill Slams Trump-Biden Debate With Self-Deprecating 'Star Wars' Joke

Mark Hamill, like many Americans on Tuesday night, sat back and watched the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It seems as though the Star Wars actor didn't find the antics between the two men entertaining nor appropriate. In an effort to make light of the situation, one that has caused quite the controversy on social media for how the debate unfolded, Hamill made a joke about the evening while also including himself in the punch line. "That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen," Hamill began his tweet, "and I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special."

Hamill was alluding to the infamous special that aired in 1978 and has since fell out of Star Wars mythology. Director George Lucas wasn't heavily involved in the production of the special and voiced his displeasure about it altogether. Today, not many people are able to track down a way to watch it because of how buried it has become over the decades due to its poor reception.

As for Hamill, he has typically been active in politics on his Twitter account, continuing on Wednesday to share his thoughts on what went down. After it was revealed that the next debates will give its moderators more power to control the speakers, Hamill voiced his support, joking that one of the enhancements should be "a trapdoor over a pit of alligators."