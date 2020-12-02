Mario Poses With Gun on Instagram, and Fans Are Taken Aback

Singer Mario left fans shocked after he took to social media over the weekend to share a photo of himself with a gun. The Grammy-nominated "Let Me Love You" singer, whose full name is Mario Dewar Barrett, shared the controversial post on Saturday to Instagram, where he has more than 1 million followers.

In the post, the musician wrote, "Happy Holidays minus the theft, killing and betrayal!" He shared two photos, the first showing him standing and looking at the camera and the second showing him holding a gun in his hand. In the captioned, he added, "I call this girl Earth tone" and encouraged his followers to "swipe left" to see the second image of the gun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide)

The post immediately left many fans shocked, with several people in the comments section on Instagram commenting on his decision to pose with a gun, with one person asking, "toting guns now?" Another person questioned, "And you need that for what exactly?" Several more also weighed in, with one person, apparently taken aback, commenting, "well alrighty then" and another advising, "nice but keep your finger off the trigger...Gun etiquette 101." The discussion also spilled over onto Twitter, where one fan reshared Mario's post alongside the comment, "why mario on the gram posting the strap!?" Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the post.