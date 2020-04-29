Mario Lopez Jokes Wife Courtney May Be Pregnant When Quarantine Ends as They 'Keep Busy'

✖

Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney are keeping things steamy as their family quarantines at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TV host, 46, joked that he and his wife of nearly eight years have been keeping it hot in the bedroom while sheltering in place, telling Page Six, "I will be very surprised if I don’t get another baby coming out of this."

"We keep busy in that department, but we also keep busy with the kids," Lopez added of his children — daughter Gia Francesca, 9, and sons Dominic Luciano, 6, and Santino Rafael, 9 months. He joked that with everyone staying home, Courtney has been getting creative in her ways to get alone time, saying she "finds different places to hide in the house."

The Lopezes also have a new member of the family creating their fair share of chaos, with the Saved By the Bell actor revealing in March that his crew had adopted a new dog to join their French bulldogs, Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez and Juanita Manuela Marquez Lopez. "Lopez fambam here with a very important announcement: we decided we are going to expand the family, right guys," he said in an Instagram video. “So please welcome the newest member of familia Lopez, Oscar De La Hoya Lopez."

Lopex also has plenty to focus on work-wise, with the Saved By the Bell reboot scheduled to debut on Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, after its launch in July. The revival features heavily on Lopez as a grown-up A.C. Slater and Jessi Spano (Elizabeth Berkley), who now have kids at Bayside High. With an influx of new students after Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) closed too many low-income schools across the state, everyone will be forced to make adjustments while Principal Toddman (John Michael Higgins) gets the chance to help make a real difference.

When news first broke of the reboot, Gosselaar originally had not been invited to reprise his iconic role as Morris, possibly due to other filming commitments, but he has since signed on to appear in three episodes and executive produce the entire series. Tiffany-Amber Thiessen, who played love interest Kelly Kapowski in the original series, will also reprise her role, with Gosselaar explaining that "she will be in an episode or two with me."

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, will not be returning to the reboot, saying on a February episode of Dr. Oz that she felt " a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved By the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members' events." She added that she felt her struggles with bipolar disorder over the years may have contributed to her exclusion: "Yet, of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision," Voorhies continued. "With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."