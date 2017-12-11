Celebrity

Mario Batali Leaves ‘The Chew’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Twitter Responds

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is the latest to fall following allegations of sexual assault.On […]

By

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is the latest to fall following allegations of sexual assault.

On Monday morning, reports were released alleging that The Chew co-host had been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by four women, and Twitter was quick to respond.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Horrified by the accusations, some people on Twitter claimed that they’d no longer be supporting Batali and his businesses, one person claiming that they’d be throwing away his cookbook.

Another said that they wouldn’t be buying products from his brand anymore.

One user pointed out that maybe the lesson of keeping your hands to yourself needs to continue to be taught into adulthood.

Batali is just one in a string of men who have faced accusations of sexual assault in recent months, and Twitter users were quick to point that out, some wondering what they are thinking as they commit the acts.

The allegations are said to stretch back two decades. Batali released a statement shortly after claiming that “much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.” He has since stepped away as co-host of ABC’s The Chew.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts