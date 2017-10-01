Marilyn Manson Cancels Tour Dates After Onstage Injury

After suffering multiple injuries during a concert in New York on Saturday night, Marilyn Manson has now postponed nine tour dates of his “Heaven Upside Down” this month.

Among the tour stops, Deadline reports Boston, Chicago, Houston and Toronto are canceled with plans to reschedule. The dates of cancellation are Manson’s upcoming concerts between Oct. 2 to Oct. 14. However, Manson’s tour is expected to continue Oct. 15 in Grand Prairie, Texas as scheduled.

The 48-year-old actor and singer was injured Saturday while performing at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. While performing, a stage prop crashed and crushed him.

“Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital,” a rep for Manson told Rolling Stone. Variety added that the singer is doing “fine” despite the hospitalization.

Manson was performing a cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)” when he walked to center of the backstage, which had two massive prop guns. Video from the concert shows Manson grabbing onto the structure before the guns come falling down on top of him.

After the stage crew lifted the prop upright, Manson continued to lay on the ground for a few minutes until EMT workers arrived. They rushed to the backstage area and yelled “Ice, Ice!” repeatedly.

Photo credit: Twitter / @THR