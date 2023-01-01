Marie Osmond Reveals Blonde Hair Transformation in New Year's Photo With Husband

Marie Osmond is looking very different to close out 2022. The 63-year-old dropped a rare photo with her husband Steve Craig while celebrating at Disney World's Epcot. Osmond was one of many famous names who narrated the annual Disney Candlelight Processional. The 2022 schedule featured names like Simu Liu, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Gad, Mariska Hargitay, and Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr throughout the end of November and December. Osmond had the honor of narrating the Christmas weekend.

"After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I've been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!" Osmond captioned her photo. "I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!"

Osmond and Craig were married in 1982, divorced in 1985, and then rekindled their romance to remarry in 2011. The couple was decked out for comfort during the Disney trip and seemed to have a wonderful time, with Entertainment Tonight taking notice due to her hair change.

As the outlet notes, Osmond has had her classic brunette hairstyle for decades, even during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic. Entertainment Tonight even addressed her classic hair in an interview back in March 2020, noting she had to Facetime her stylist to keep things chugging along while quarantining.

"I called her up and I said, 'How does it look?' and she goes, 'You're right, you really can't do hair, can you?,'" Osmond said. "She talked me through this. She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, 'Now you pull it over your grays and then they can't see it."

"It's fun because there's all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money, and right now when people can't go ... I do know how to color my hair. I just don't have any of the coloring things here so she's sending me some," she added. Things must've either gotten a little boring over time or Osmond decided after doing the hair herself that a nice change was in order once she could breathe the free air again.