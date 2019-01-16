Mariah Carey Sues Former Assistant for Allegedly Blackmailing Her With Intimate Videos

Mariah Carey is suing a former personal assistant for allegedly filming intimate videos of the star and attempting to blackmail her with them, TMZ reports.

Carey is suing Lianna Azarian, who Carey says she hired in 2015 as an executive assistant, according to documents. The diva claims Azarian began filming her “personal activities” without her knowledge, and reportedly told friends that if she was ever fired, she would sell the tapes.

Some of the videos are described as “intimate” and the lawsuit states that it would be “embarrassing” as well as personally and professionally damaging to Carey should they be released.

The singer says she paid Azarian up to $327,000 a year but fired her in November 2017. Carey says the blackmail began at that point and Azarian demanded $8 million in exchange for her not releasing the videos as well as other information.

Carey also alleges that while Azarian was under her employ, Azarian used Carey’s credit card to make personal purchases, telling retailers she was shopping for the diva in order to get discounts.

The suit states that Carey has asked for the videos and other evidence of criminal activity but Azarian has not complied. Carey is suing for unspecified damages.

The news of the lawsuit comes soon after Carey settled another legal matter involving her ex-manager Stella Bulochnikov.

Bulochnikov had sued Carey in April 2018, claiming that the 48-year-old was in “breach of contract and violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Acts.”

The manager had also accused Carey of sexual harassment, alleging that the singer appeared naked in front of her regularly. Bulochnikov was also seeking over $100 million for what she claimed were unpaid commissions from Carey.

“The parties [have] reached a mutually agreed resolution to this matter,” one of Bulochnikov’s lawyers told Page Six earlier this month, though the attorney did not say whether their client had accepted a cash payment.

Court documents obtained by The Blast state that Bulochnikov has agreed to “discontinue this action against Mariah Carey with prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorneys’ fees and costs.”

Carey and Bulochnikov had worked together for nearly three years before parting ways in November 2017. At the time, they released a statement saying that they would continue to support each other as partners in various projects.

“During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey‘s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season,” that statement read, via Variety. “Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

