Fans Slam Mariah Carey With Photoshop Accusations on Latest Topless Photo

Mariah Carey’s latest sexy photoshoot isn’t getting the reaction she hoped.

The ‘We Belong Together’ singer posed topless for a cover of PAPER magazine’s Las Vegas special issue, but followers are slamming the photo, accusing it of being heavily photoshopped to slim down the entertainer’s curvy figure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 47-year-old went full glam with hair and makeup, but she used those long, curled locks to cover her breasts. The singer also wore fishnet tights and underwear, long black gloves and colored body jewelry that cascaded from her neck to her stomach.

The photos put the mother of two’s midsection on full display and it looks particularly trim, leading followers to question how much photoshop when into the shots.

Carey posted the cover shot on Instagram with the caption, “Out NOW! Pick up your copy today to find out about all the festivity that happens in Vegas, but doesn’t stay in Vegas.” The post garnered over 65,000 likes in the first day, but it also came with a slew of comments from skeptical fans who called the star out for the seemingly retouched photo.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

“Airbrushed much?” one user wrote, while another added, ‘Hahaha… stop editing your photos. It’s ridiculous. Accept your body or go to the gym.’

“That’s not your body!” another informed her.

Along with these straightforward complaints, some fans offered less harsh advice for Carey.

“I would [have] loved this more if she would [have] showed her real self and maybe just airbrushed the minor stuff like scars but [they] took half your body out. Come on MIMi, let the younger fans [have] something to look up to,” one fan wrote.

Others noted that the singer’s figure appears to be slimmed with the strategic use of shadows on her right side.

For comparison, here’s another recent glimpse of Carey from a video she posted Tuesday, August 22:

Bringing glitz ✨ glamour 💃& #AllTheHits 🎶 to #Boston tonight! @tdgarden ✨ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Though this seems harsh, it isn’t the first time Carey has been accused of editing her images to make her body appear thinner in photos. In November 2016, followers slammed the star for a photo she shared with a Thanksgiving pie and whipped cream.

She also isn’t the only Las Vegas performer to get hit with accusations of photoshopping her midsection. In June, Jennifer Lopez shared a killer abs selfie on Instagram and many accused her of trimming her side.

Ayyyyy… 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

“PHOTOSHOP! Your back has got a hole,” wrote one commenter. Another said, “There’s a bite in her hip.”

J Lo clapped back at the accusations head on, though, responding with, “Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not Photoshop,” she wrote, adding savage hashtags like #lordblessthehaters, #gymrat, #youshouldtryit and #wishtherewasaphotoshopforhaters.