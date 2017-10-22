Mariah Carey Posts Another Message Following Concerning Video

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Mariah Carey fans are resting a little easier after she followed up that manic Facebook video with a much calmer clip.

Carey shared the above video thanking all her fans for their support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just want to say thank you for all the kind words about my new song ‘The Star,’” Carey says. “I’m sending all my love and all my good energy your way, and I can’t wait for Christmas.”

Her previous video, posted Thursday night, showed the 47-year-old singer can be seen running from room to room in her apartment frantically. She is shown talking about her new single, and randomly goes into talking about her a nails.

Up Next: Mariah Carey Has Fans Concerned With Bizarre Live Stream

Within minutes of the live stream being posted, it was removed from Carey’s Facebook page.

As previously reported, sources near Carey are “extremely concerned” given that her “manic” behavior in the video mirror how she acted before an “emotional and physical breakdown” back in 2001.

Fans seem extremely glad to see the “We Belong Together” singer in better shape. They’ve watched to clip 1.1 million times and filled the comment section with positive replies.