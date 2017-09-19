Mariah Carey Facing Sizable Lawsuit

Mariah Carey is facing a lawsuit after allegedly failing to pay a choir she worked with in 2016, TMZ reports.

The group Broadway Inspirational Voices is suing the star after she reportedly hired them in 2016 to perform nine Christmas shows at The Beacon Theater in New York City before deciding to go “another direction with regard to the choir.”

BIV is now suing the diva for nearly $70,000 in payments, claiming that she hired them for the same performance in 2014 for the same amount of money, which reportedly went smoothly.

During the shows, the group backed Carey as she performed Christmas classics like “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night.”

In December, the group appeared to threaten legal action after Carey reportedly pulled the plug two days before technical rehearsals for the show were set to start.

“Mariah’s management team canceled the contract two days before they were to start tech rehearsals,” a source told Page Six. “Many of its members, of course, adjusted their professional and personal schedules to accommodate the set gig. And they also had to clear their schedules for a significant period of time prior to Christmas.”

