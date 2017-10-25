Mariah Carey Pulls Savage Move on Ex-Fiance After He Calls Her a ‘Mistake’

Mariah Carey’s engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer ended nearly a year ago, but there’s one part of the singer’s former relationship she can’t seem to part with.

The 47-year-old was spotted wearing the flashy $10 million, 35-carat diamond engagement ring Packer gave her while out with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carey and her beau stepped out for the V Magazine dinner honoring Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, where Carey performed a “Hero” tribute in a revealing sparkling black dress.

Her seemingly bizarre accessory choice came only a few days after Packer made a few odd comments about their relationship during an interview with The Australian.

Up Next: Mariah Carey Posts Another Message Following Concerning Video

The businessman admitted that he met Carey during “a low point” in his personal life.

“She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. She is very bright,” he said. “But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

Did these little digs inspire Carey to break out the diamond sparkler that once symbolized their love?

When the couple broke off their engagement, Packer was reportedly “not going to make her give the ring back” due to a law in California that protects the person who didn’t call off the marriage.

“She had every intention of marrying him — she had a dress, her daughter had a dress, they were excited, they were making wedding plans,” a source told Us Weekly, adding, “Then, on the last day [of their Greek vacation], he said, ‘I can’t do this anymore, this is just too much.’”

Around the same time, another source said Carey was the one who ended the relationship, though Packer’s rep denies this version of the break-up.

“James has not been in a mentally healthy place and has not been present for Mariah or her family,” a source close to Carey told PEOPLE. “His behavior was not a desirable situation for Mariah so she unfortunately had to leave him.”

No matter who axed the relationship, one thing is certain. Call Mariah Carey a “mistake” and she’ll flaunt your blindingly shiny baggage with a new man on her arm, because diamonds are forever.